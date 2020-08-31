A Humboldt, Neb., man was killed in a wreck that occurred in Brown County late Saturday night.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 75 Highway, about 4 miles south of Fairview shortly before 10:45 p.m.
According to the KHP report, Lana Bachman of Centralia was southbound when her pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a northbound mini-van driven by Glenn Aston, 66, of Humboldt, Neb.
Aston, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bachman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka with what the Patrol described as suspected serious injuries.
