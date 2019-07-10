Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Liberty is a female hound mix, good with dogs and is a total sweetheart, very shy. This is the scared dog that was found under a porch during the fireworks. Her people never came to look for her. She will be vetted and available soon!
Meet Lexi, a 7-8 mon old Great Dane mix - she loves water, gets along with dogs, cats, and keeps a spotless kennel! She is a total sweetheart, loves Max, is very sensitive.
Reese is probably the sweetest boy ever, good with dogs and cats - possibly a Heeler/Pyrenees or Heeler/ St Bernard mix.
Ava is such a sweet girl! She is spayed, UTD on vaccinations and front declawed.
Come meet Lyndor, Gremlin and Caesar! These kitties have been waiting to find a forever home, please help their wait end!
Nolan is such a pretty male kitty! This fella is ready to be adopted and liven up you home!!!
Goose (orange male) and Ziti (black female), are looking for a home! Goose loves the kittens and is so sweet and playful. He sure loves his toys also.
Come out and see our plethora of kitties today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.