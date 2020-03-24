–The Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging was awarded funding as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Access, Innovation, and Collaboration Program.
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) awarded more than $7.4 million to 33 transit projects across the state. The Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging (NEKAAA) submitted applications for three projects including a multi-use transit and aging facility, vehicle security cameras, and an all-wheel drive vehicle to help increase access and improve the delivery of services across Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington Counties.
“Transit is a lifeline to services in rural Kansas” said NEKAAA Executive Director, Karen Wilson. “In Northeast Kansas, we have unique communities with unique needs. We are grateful to KDOT for their willingness to think outside the box and understand the impact of transportation services in our communities.”
“Access and collaboration are key components of this project” said Justina Cockerham, Transportation Coordinator for NEKAAA General Public Transportation. “This program is a huge opportunity to improve and expand transportation services. The funding will enhance safety measures for our riders and drivers, increase access for our rural populations, and strengthen communication with the counties in our service area.”
The KDOT program will provide preliminary funding for a multi-functional facility focused on general public transportation. NEKAAA will be seeking contributions and donations to help fund additional parts of the project, including a community center and congregate meal site. If you would like to contribute, please contact the office at 785-742-7152.
