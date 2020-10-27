Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging General Public Transportation will be offering free transit rides to all individuals in Brown County on Nov. 3 for Election Day.
On Election Day, GPT would like to encourage all Brown County residents to exercise their right to vote and will assist in getting individuals to the polls free of charge. All rides are on-demand first come, first served and can be scheduled by calling (785) 742-7153. Please call at least 24 hours in advance to schedule a ride.
GPT is taking precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and will utilize personal protective equipment for the safety of all riders. We ask riders to answer a brief health questionnaire, wear a mask, and have their temperature taken using a no-contact thermometer. GPT cannot guarantee rides to individuals with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, recent exposure to a COVID-19 positive person, or with COVID-related symptoms of fever, cough, or other indicators outlined by the CDC.
