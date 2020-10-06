The Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging was named the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau's Member of the Month.
NEK-AAA was nominated by a fellow Chamber member and voted on by all members for the recognition.
Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging (NEKAAA) is located at 1803 Oregon St. in Hiawatha, with services throughout Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington Counties.
As a non-profit agency formed in 1973, NEKAAA has over 45 years of dedicated service to seniors, individuals with disabilities, caregivers, and families.
The agency provides aging services including case management, information and assistance, Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansans (SHICK), options counseling, long-term care assessments, caregiver support, and nutrition resources.
The NEKAAA General Public Transportation program provides first come, first served on-demand transit services for all ages.
In 2020, NEKAAA started the NEKAAA Meals program and has successfully provided over 8300 meals to seniors in Hiawatha and the surrounding areas of Brown County.
NEKAAA can be found online at www.nekaaa.org, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NEKAAA1973/, or call (785) 742-7152 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.