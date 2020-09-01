The Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging is planning several Shelf Stable Meal Distributions for September.
The first meal distribution was Thursday, Sept. 3 as a partnership with Meals on Wheels and the Hiawatha Police Department.
Upcoming meal distributions include another Hiawatha distribution from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. NEK-AAA will partner with Meals on Wheels and the Hiawatha Police Department to distribute shelf stable/emergency meals for city and rural Hiawatha residents who are 60 years and older. The distribution will be at the Hiawatha Police Department, 413 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Other local distributions include from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 at the Horton Fire Department, 621 1st Avenue East, Horton for residents there who are age 60 and older.
Another distribution is set for 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 at the Morrill Fire Department, Rosanna St., Morrill, for residents there who are age 60 and older.
On Monday, Sept. 28, another distribution is set for the city of Powhattan residents, age 60 and older, from 6-7 p.m. at the Powhattan Fire Department, 123 S. Commercial St., Powhattan. Please enter at the south end of Commercial Street and head north by the fire station.
For more information about any of these distributions, contact NEK-AAA at 742-7152.
