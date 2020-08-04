The NEK Area Agency on Aging is planning a "Shelf Stable Meal Distribution" on Monday, Aug. 17.
The meal distribution will be from 6-7 p.m. at Robinson on that evening.
NEKAAA and Robinson Fire Department will be distributing Shelf Stable Emergency Meals for city and rural Robinson residents at the Robinson Fire Department, 311 Mitchell Street. For more information contact NEKAAA at (785) 742-7152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.