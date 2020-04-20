NEK-CAP, Inc. announced immediate availability to apply for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those interested are asked to visit the agency website at www.nekcap.org. On the homepage scroll down to the Apply Online section and click on the Emergency Services Online Application button.
The purpose of these funds will enable clients to experience economic relief during the COVID-19 National Emergency. Additional funding may become available soon to assist in the economic battle surrounding the COVID-19 National Emergency through funding provided through the CARES ACT.
NEK-CAP, Inc. serves the following Kansas counties: Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Jefferson, Jewell, Leavenworth, Marshall, Mitchell, Nemaha, Osborne, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Smith, and Washington Counties.
