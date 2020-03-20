NEK-CAP, Inc. Central Office at 1260 220th Street, Hiawatha is closed to the public.
Also, all Early Head Start/Head Start Centers and Outreach locations in northeast Kansas are closed to the public.
In these unprecedented times, the agency is trying to support individuals and families in need through the online Kiosk for applications and follow up by phone or email.
"We understand this is not the best way to serve you, but keeping our customers and staff safe if our upmost importance at this time. Please go to www.nekcap.org for more information and updates.
