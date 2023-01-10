NEK-CAP facilitating LIEAP sign up event with Kansas Gas Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Jan 10, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northeast Kansas Community Action Program (NEK-CAP) is sponsoring a LIEAP application assistance event with the Kansas Gas Service.The event for a LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) sign-up is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library conference room in Hiawatha.Anyone wanting to sign up for the assistance needs to bring copies of all proof of income for all permanent individuals in the home who are 18 years or older and copies of utility bills.For more information, contact NEK-CAP at 785-742-2222, ext. 106. Visit www.KansasGasService.com/LIEAP to learn more. More from this section Nicolas Cage gives Face/Off sequel plot hints Emma Corrin's painkillers caused bee-swarming hallucinations Letting Doctors Know a Patient Has Overdosed Might Curb Opioid Overprescribing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News New Mayor and Administrator sit for first meeting Junior Hawks get varsity wins over Jeff West Fairview Willing Workers Freedom Hospice named HCVB Member of Month Commodity distribution set for Jan. 25 NEK-CAP facilitating LIEAP sign up event with Kansas Gas Horton Police Hiawatha Police Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLinda Lock to retire after 38 years with BCDSNew Year's Baby!Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon celebrated New year's Eve in MexicoLocal authorities investigating shootingTwo killed in accident near Sabetha‘1923’: Who Is John Dutton’s Grandfather? A Dutton Family Tree TheoryAuthorities release name of suspect in shooting investigationInquiry begun after KHP aviation unit complaint2022 a year of recovery and growthMemorial Field gets new signage thanks to Booster Club Images Videos CommentedThree Money-Saving Cell Phone Plans to Brighten Your Holidays (1)Health Highlights: Dec. 14, 2022 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
