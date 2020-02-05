Are you and your child ready to share an experience that will enhance both of your lives? Then consider NEK-CAP, Inc. Head Start as a building block to the future education of your child.
Head Start, a nationally known research-based preschool program, is a center-based program serving three to five-year olds. This program is available at no cost to those who are income-eligible. Head Start programs support children’s growth and development in positive learning environments through a variety of services including social skills and school readiness skills building, health and developmental screenings, nutritious meals, oral health and mental health, and family well-being – strengthening child and parent relationships.
Early Head Start is a home-based program which provides services to children ages 0-3 years old including infants, toddlers, and pregnant women in nine of NEK-CAP, Inc.’s 16-county service area. It promotes healthy prenatal outcomes, healthy babies, enhances the development of infants and toddlers, and promotes healthy/self-reliant families. Early Head Start services are FREE to eligible prenatal women and children!
Parents will want to apply quickly as enrollment slots will fill quickly. Documents needed to complete an application: All this information is kept confidential, except for financial audits and state/federal reviews:
Proof of Income –2019 tax forms or pay stubs or public assistance
Child’s Birth Certificate (if available)
Immunization Records
For more information or to make an appointment, contact your local NEK-CAP, Inc. Office/Center:
North Brown County (Hiawatha): Early Head Start, Head Start Center & Outreach Office: (785) 742-2222 x 114 or 113
South Brown County (Horton): Early Head Start, Head Start Center & Outreach Office: (785) 486-2965
Doniphan County (Troy): Early Head Start OnlyEarly Head Start & Outreach Office: (785) 985-2619
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.