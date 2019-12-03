The NEK Friends of Hospice are, once again, sponsoring the Angels Among Us Trees.
Trees have been placed at the Horton Public Library and the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha.
The hand-crocheted personalized angel ornaments decorating the trees provide a way to help keep the memory of your loved one close at heart during the Christmas season. Also available are hand-crocheted snowflakes to honor those who are cancer survivors.
Library staff will have the forms that those interested will need to complete and give back to the library staff along with a minimum $5 donation. A personalized name tag will be added to each ornament. The ornaments may be put on the Memory Tree at the library and delivered after the Christmas season or it can be delivered to you for your own tree during this Christmas season! Just let us know your preference.
You may also call Debbie Selland, Volunteer Coordinator, at NEK Home Health and Hospice at (785) 742-1966 if you have questions or to place an order.
Proceeds help provide support to those who have entrusted NEK with their Hospice Care.
