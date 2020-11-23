The NEK Friends of Hospice are once again sponsoring the "Angels Among Us" ornaments.
In years past, Friends of Hospice have displayed the ornaments on a Christmas Tree at the Morrill Public Library. However, because the library is closed to the public for the foreseeable future; this year NEK Hospice will mail or deliver them directly to you once we receive your order and payment.
These hand-crocheted Angel ornaments decorating your tree provides a way to help keep the memory of your loved one close at heart during the Christmas season. Also available is hand-crocheted Snowflakes to honor those who are Cancer Survivors. Personalized name tags will be added to each ornament.
To order please call NEK Home Health and Hospice at (785) 742-1966 or text Debbie Selland, Volunteer Coordinator, at (785) 741-3226 with questions or to place an order.
Proceeds help provide support to those who have entrusted NEK with their Hospice Care!
