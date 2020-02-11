Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Let us help…
Pastor Jerry Petering, Hospice Chaplain can help you learn the healthy ways of working through your grief. NEK Home Health and Hospice is offering Bereavement Support Group Sessions free to the public, at the Medical Wellness Center, 700 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
These sessions will be from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 and continue at that time, every Wednesday in March (11th, 18th and 25th).
Please RSVP by calling (785) 742-1966. Refreshments will be provided by NEK Friends of Hospice.
