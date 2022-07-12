The NEK Home Health and Hospice is sponsoring a 5K Color Fun Run/Walk and kids mile run/walk on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Horton.
Registration the day of the event is at 7:30 a.m. with the event starting at 8 a.m. The race will start and end at the Horton Aquatic Park.
The Early bird registration is Saturday, July 16, and includes a T-shirt. Contact Michelle or Kendra at 785-741-1966 for information or to register.
