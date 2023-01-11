NEKAAA offering income tax assistance Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Jan 11, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging has announced it is starting Income tax assistance appointments.The IRS approved VITA programs provide assistance to local residents on filing incoming tax assistance.VITA appointments are available on Wednesdays, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Feb. 1 to April 5.Please call 785-742-7152 and ask for Melody to schedule an appointment with one of the VITA volunteers.NEKAAA is located at 1803 Oregon St., Hiawatha. More from this section Ashley Olsen's wedding was 'perfect' Prince Harry had a 'naked encounter' with a Las Vegas dominatrix Prince Harry 'can't see' himself ever returning to royal duties Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Let us love and share joy to the world in His name NEKAAA offering income tax assistance New Mayor and Administrator sit for first meeting Junior Hawks get varsity wins over Jeff West Fairview Willing Workers Freedom Hospice named HCVB Member of Month Commodity distribution set for Jan. 25 NEK-CAP facilitating LIEAP sign up event with Kansas Gas Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLinda Lock to retire after 38 years with BCDSNew Year's Baby!Two killed in accident near Sabetha‘1923’: Who Is John Dutton’s Grandfather? A Dutton Family Tree TheoryAuthorities release name of suspect in shooting investigation2022 a year of recovery and growthLocal authorities investigating shootingMemorial Field gets new signage thanks to Booster ClubNew Mayor and Administrator sit for first meetingInquiry begun after KHP aviation unit complaint Images Videos CommentedThree Money-Saving Cell Phone Plans to Brighten Your Holidays (1)Health Highlights: Dec. 14, 2022 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
