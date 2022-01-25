Low- to moderate-income individuals, families and senior citizens can once again receive free assistance in completing and filing their federal, state and local tax returns through the Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).
For many years, NEKAAA volunteers have assisted residents with low and moderate incomes who need help with their basic tax returns through the VITA program.
VITA assistance will be provided on between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 16 through April 6 at the agency office, located at 1803 W. Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Copies of the following information are mandatory for the volunteers to prepare your return:
* Government issued photo id of taxpayer and spouse.
* Social security cards or social security number verification letters or Individual Tax Payer Identification number letters for you, your spouse, and any dependents born on or before December 31, 2021
* All of your tax documents:
* W-2 forms from all 2021 jobs
* All 1099’s
* 1099-G- if you received unemployment insurance benefits or a state refund in 2021
* 1099-R - if you received pensions, annuities, retirement or profit-sharing plans, IRAs, insurance contracts, etc.
* 1099-INT- if you received interest paid by a financial institution in 2021, or the year-end statement showing any interest you received
* Any other 1099 forms including SSA-1099 (Social Security)
* 1095 (health insurance forms)
* 1098 (tuition)
* Any notices received in 2021 from the IRS by any person on the tax return
* W-2-G- Gambling income
* 2021 Property Tax Form or receipt if claiming the Homestead Credit.
* List of any cash charitable donation up to $300 ($600 for Married Filing Jointly).
* STIMULUS: Did you receive a stimulus check or payment? Please note the amount.
* A voided check if you want direct deposit.
For more information about the VITA program as sponsored by NEKAAA call 742-7152.
