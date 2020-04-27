The Nemaha County Community Health Services announced Monday morning that a resident in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nemaha County, according to a statement from the department, which went on to say the individual is in self-isolation. NCCHS is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who may have been exposed. NCCHS will be monitoring these contacts for symptoms related to COVID-19.
The department stated no additional information about the person will be released.
"We are a small county and releasing such information could unintentionally disclose identifying information and be a breach of confidentiality," according to a statement on the department's Facebook page. "We would like the community to know we are working diligently on identifying close contacts to the individual. The health department will contact any individual who meet close contact criteria."
Jane Sunderlan, RN, and administrator of NCCHS and serves as the Nemaha County Health Officer, said they are working diligently to keep county residents safe and healthy and NCCHS is working closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as other health care providers in the community.
They encouraged residents to take appropriate precautions including:
* Practice good hygiene, including washing hands frequently, and avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth.
* Stay home as much as possible.
* Social distance, at least 6 feet from others, and wear a cloth mask when you need to go out for essentials.
* If you're sick, stay home.
* If you think you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,, call your healthcare provider before going into the clinic. They will instruct you on how to proceed.
* Clean surfaces often with an EPA approved cleaner.
Stay informed with reliable information from www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/COVID19 .
