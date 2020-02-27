The Nemaha County Commission approved five agreements with Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources for a 300 megawatt Soldier Creek Wind Farm in southern Nemaha County.
MSC News reports the approval came during a special meeting Wednesday, following several months of negotiations with the company and several rounds of public meetings. The agreements include development of the project, road use, compensation for the county, complaint resolution and dismantling the project.
As part of the road use agreement, NextEra will be responsible for repairing any damage done to county roads during the project and making improvements to handle the heavy equipment and materials crews will be transporting. Documents are available for review on the Nemaha County website.
