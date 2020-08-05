The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread and on Monday of this week Nemaha County Community Health Services announced it’s first COVID-19 related death.
The announcement was made on the Facebook page of the organization, with no other information concerning the death.
As of Wednesday’s report, Nemaha County has had 48 positive cases to date, with 40 recovered.
In Brown County, as of Thursday morning there were 44 positive cases with no deaths reported. According to the Brown County Health Department, there had been 1,034 total tests conducted, two hospitalizations and 31 recovered.
Other local counties reporting cases included Doniphan 43, Atchison 62 and Jackson 148. Statewide as of Wednesday there were 103 counties reporting a total of 29,717 cases with 368 deaths reported.
For COVID related updates go to www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.
