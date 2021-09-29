A new local alpaca farm opened the gates to the community Sunday for the National Alpaca Farm Days.
On Sept. 25 and 26, alpaca owners from across North America celebrated the 15th annual National Alpaca Farm Days and new ranch owners, Derrick and Sunshine Letsinger, decided to involve Grace Acres Ranch.
Grace Acres is located 3 miles west of Hiawatha on U.S. 36 Highway, at the location of the former Cedar Hollow Alpaca Farm.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., local residents were invited in to take part in many activities, including a scavenger hunt, fiber demos, a free hot dog lunch, crafts for kids and learning about alpacas and the business that is perfect for environmentally conscious individuals.
Will, a 14-year-old male alpaca who lived for many years at Cedar Hollow, returned for a visit Sunday and greeted guests.
Derrick Letsinger, who moved to the rural Hiawatha location from California earlier this year, said he and his wife were excited to participate in this very first adventure with their new herd. They have four female alpacas - including one named Lil who was born there when it was Cedar Hollow Alpaca Farm. They also have several goats and some donkeys.
Also participating in Sunday's Farm Day was Manna Meadows Alpaca Farm of Bonner Springs, which is where the Letsingers purchased their alpacas. The owners of Manna Meadows were on site Sunday to help with several of the events and Letsinger said their advice has been invaluable.
Letsinger, who is retired, said this is a dream of the couple's - to own a ranch and what more perfect place to do so than the lush green pastures of Northeast Kansas.
To learn more about Grace Acres Ranch, call (209) 988-3094 or find it on Facebook and Instagram.
