Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and Interim City Administrator Larry Paine informed the Commission that a new candidate for the City Administrator position has been identified. Paine discussed scheduling, and it was agreed to stick to the original suggestion from Paine to hold the interview on October 26th. The potential hire will meet with department heads and be given a tour of the city during his visit.

The Commission approved requests from Sarah Kleopfer of the Hiawatha Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau, clearing barricades for the afternoon and evening Halloween parades, setting October 28th and 29th as City trick or treat nights, and approving a banner to be placed on City Hall. Kleopfer also shared that the business trick or treat will be on October 28th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and cemetery and downtown tours will take place on the 29th. Stacie Shoemaker from Thrivent Financial, requested and was approved to block the part of the alley behind their building during the parade to allow the Country Cabin’s food truck to use the space.

