The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and Interim City Administrator Larry Paine informed the Commission that a new candidate for the City Administrator position has been identified. Paine discussed scheduling, and it was agreed to stick to the original suggestion from Paine to hold the interview on October 26th. The potential hire will meet with department heads and be given a tour of the city during his visit.
The Commission approved requests from Sarah Kleopfer of the Hiawatha Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau, clearing barricades for the afternoon and evening Halloween parades, setting October 28th and 29th as City trick or treat nights, and approving a banner to be placed on City Hall. Kleopfer also shared that the business trick or treat will be on October 28th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and cemetery and downtown tours will take place on the 29th. Stacie Shoemaker from Thrivent Financial, requested and was approved to block the part of the alley behind their building during the parade to allow the Country Cabin’s food truck to use the space.
There was some discussion with property owner Charlotte Vandiver, who is attempting to sell a rental property at 410 Kickapoo Street, but has been having issues getting utilities turned on, which caused a sale to fall through. The Commission and City Code Enforcer Dave Wilson discussed the property, and it was decided that Vandiver will work with Interim City Administrator Paine.
In other business, the Commission voted to approve cereal malt beverage licenses for both Hiawatha Casey’s locations, approved a bid from Timothy Unruh to cash rent farm ground for $207 per acre for three years, agreed to suspend the city’s Personnel Policy to allow city employees and families to ride in the Halloween Parade, and voted to move the November 14th meeting of the City Commission to November 7th.
* The Commission voted to approve John Merchant, Jr. for the Hiawatha Fire Department
* Reports were given by City Clerk Lynette Grier, Water and Lights Superintendent Brad Scott, Dominic Grier for the Streets Department, Police Chief Mickey Gruber and Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon.
* Gruber reported that Brian Guilliams has been hired as Captain of the Hiawatha PD
* Grier reported that city crews have the sewer line in for the construction of Hiawatha Baseball & Softball Club construction
* The Consent Agenda was approved, including payment to Utility Service Co., Inc in the amount of $11,873.78, payment to Vance Brothers in the amount of $100,366.00, and payment to Olsson Associates in the amount of $31,457.79
