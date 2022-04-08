To our readers,
The Hiawatha World is excited to offer something we haven’t done in years — comics and puzzles!
Premiering in this week’s edition, you will find comics and a variety of puzzles — through King Comics — on page A6.
The page will have multiple comics, crossword, Sudoku, Scrambles and trivia for our reader’s enjoyment.
Due to the addition of the comics page, we have moved our normal Opinion/Correspondence content. You will find correspondence such as Extension, Highland, History Mysteries and other local columns on our Hometown page, which is A8. Any additional opinion content, including Letters to the Editor, will be published on A5.
We hope you enjoy our new comics page and as always, thank you for being a loyal subscriber to the Hiawatha World!
Joey May
Managing Editor
