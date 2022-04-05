The Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced the result of the elections held for the state’s five grain commodity commissions — corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat — in districts seven, eight and nine in the eastern region of the state.
Among newly elected commissioners are some from local areas.
Kansas Corn Commission
District Seven: Griffith Howard, Brown County District Eight: Krystale Neitzel, Douglas County District Nine: Randall L. Small, Wilson County
Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission
District Seven: Nathan Larson, Riley County
No candidates ran for commissioner in districts eight and nine. The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission will appoint these positions.
Kansas Soybean Commission
District Seven: Gary D. Robbins, Pottawatomie County District Eight: No candidates ran for commissioner in district eight. The Kansas Soybean Commission will appoint this position. District Nine: Michael Froebe, Labette County
Kansas Sunflower Commission
No candidates ran for commissioner in districts seven, eight, or nine. The Kansas Sunflower Commission will appoint these positions.
Kansas Wheat Commission
District Seven: Nathan Larson, Riley County No candidates ran for commissioner in districts eight and nine. The Kansas Wheat Commission will appoint these positions.
For more information on Kansas commodity commissions, please visit the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/CommodityCommissions. Commissioners serve three-year terms, and the terms will commence on April 1, 2022.
