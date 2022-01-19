The Horton City Commission met for the first time in 2022, and the group welcomed new City Commissioners Carmela Boller and Tina Nigh. Boller was elected in the November election as the new Utilities and Finance Commissioner, while Nigh enters as the newly-elected Finance Commissioner.
Prior to the new Commissioners being sworn in, Commissioner Wade Edwards revised a motion made at the last meeting regarding Christmas bonuses. Edwards wanted to clarify, and removed a portion of the motion, and included that the most recent hires would be excluded from the bonuses, while full-time employees will receive $300 and part-timers will receive $150. The updated motion was unanimously approved.
The group opened street material and hauling bids. Stirton Bros. Trucking’s bid of 18 cents per ton per loaded mile was approved for the city’s hauling, and Keller Construction got the bid for cold patch for $95 per ton. Some of the requested bids received no response, so the city will call around as needed for those items and services.
The group discussed bucket truck leasing, as well as trash service bid requests, as well as a new Floodplain Management Ordinance, all of which will be discussed further at a later date. There was also some discussion of purchasing an administrative vehicle for City Administrator John Calhoon.
Calhoon addressed the Commission about several topics, including the 2022 city holidays. There are four Commission meetings scheduled for holidays, and it was agreed to move all of those meetings to Tuesday night. Calhoon also addressed using funds in Capital Improvement and Equipment Reserve Funds to purchase a mini excavator, as well as thumb for the city’s backhoe. There was also some discussion about clarifying certain aspects of the job description for the Chief of Police, the City Administrator and the City Clerk.
In other business, the Commission voted to approve payroll ordinances in the amounts of $6,000.00 and $38,761.92 and a disbursement ordinance in the amount of $64,436.38.
