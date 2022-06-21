The Horton City Commission met in the first week of the month, and representatives of the new South Brown County Community Foundation were present to discuss the new group, which will serve as a fundraising source for charitable donations to groups in Horton, Everest, Powhattan, Willis and the Kickapoo Tribe.
There are 13 current members of the Foundation, and any individual, corporation, or organization can create a fund for $1,000. The Community Foundation will hold a matching day with the theme of Refresh-Renew-Revive South Brown County during the Brown County Fair Days of July 12-15th. Donations can currently be made at www.southbrowncf.com.
The commission also discussed solar power customer fees, which will be addressed with an ordinance at a later date.
City Administrator John Calhoon stated that site grating at the ball fields will begin within a few weeks, as checks were received from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and HIDC, totaling $190,000. Calhoon also discussed donations for the community firework show at Mission Lake. City employees donated a couple hundred dollars, and Calhoon said that Constance Fox has offered to match any donation until the remaining $1,800 is raised.
The group agreed to hold the first of several budget workshops after the June 20 meeting, and also voted to sign the Certificate of Substantial Completion for the Phase III Wastewater Treatment Facility construction, with a few notations on uncompleted work.
The commission also heard from Police Chief Jon Boller, who said that a slew of Code Enforcement violations will be going through the court system.
Calhoon discussed some Quit Claim Deeds that have been issued for the properties at 401 East 7th Street and 316 West 9th Street. The City Commission also discussed raising rent for NEK-CAP at the Armory, since the rate has not been adjusted in recent years.
