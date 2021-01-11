Monday morning was a turning point for the Brown County Commission as two new county commissioners were among elected officers sworn in.
The Brown County Commission is made up of three commissioners, each from a specific district in the county. Last year, Keith Olsen decided not to file for re-election after serving 12 years and Lamar Shoemaker - former sheriff and state fire marshal - was elected in to District 2 Commission seat.
District 3 Commissioner Dwight Kruse was narrowly defeated by Bill Pollock in the August primary. Kruse had served one term in the position.
Kruse and Olsen both thanked everyone for their support and wished their successors good luck, also wishing each other success in the future.
The Commission had recessed for the swearing in ceremony - conducted in the commission chambers by District Judge James Patton. Others who were sworn in included Sheriff John Merchant, County Attorney Kevin Hill, Register of Deeds Nellie Brockhoff and County Clerk Dawn Boyles. Among those, Boyles is the only new one to the position - she has served as Deputy County Clerk for several years and ran unopposed in the election as previous county clerk, Melissa Gormley, did not file for re-election. Gormley will remain as an employee in the County Clerk's office.
Another new elected official is B.J. Spiker, who won the Brown County Treasurer position. However, due to the property tax season, the current treasurer - Cheryl Lippold, who did not run for re-election - will remain in the position until October when Spiker will take over.
Following the swearing in, the commission reconvened to regular session and appointed Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl as chairman.
