Nutrition

Red Hawk Nutrition celebrated it's grand opening with a Chamber ribbon cutting Saturday morning. Pictured front (l-r) Chamber board president Katherine Miller, Briley Hullman, William Hullman, Katie Hullman, Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopher and Hiawatha City Commissioner Dave Middendorf; back, Robert Hullman, Lindsey Hullman.

 By Contributor Kris Miller

A new business in Hiawatha -Redhawk Nutrition -featured its red ribbon-cutting debut with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Redhawk Nutrition is owned and operated by Katie and Robert Hullman. Robert went to Hiawatha High School while Katie grew up in Sabetha. The couple lived in North Carolina for a short time when Robert was in the United States Marine Corps, moving back to the Hiawatha area in 2012.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.