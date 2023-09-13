Red Hawk Nutrition celebrated it's grand opening with a Chamber ribbon cutting Saturday morning. Pictured front (l-r) Chamber board president Katherine Miller, Briley Hullman, William Hullman, Katie Hullman, Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopher and Hiawatha City Commissioner Dave Middendorf; back, Robert Hullman, Lindsey Hullman.
A new business in Hiawatha -Redhawk Nutrition -featured its red ribbon-cutting debut with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Redhawk Nutrition is owned and operated by Katie and Robert Hullman. Robert went to Hiawatha High School while Katie grew up in Sabetha. The couple lived in North Carolina for a short time when Robert was in the United States Marine Corps, moving back to the Hiawatha area in 2012.
When they are not operating the business, Robert owns a trucking company with his brother, Wesley. Katie currently works as a registered nurse. The business owners reside in a country home outside of Robinson, and both of their children attend Hiawatha schools.
Redhawk Nutrition offers loaded teas, shakes, iced and blended coffees, protein balls and other health-based products. The Hullmans were inspired to start their own business because they both enjoy those types of goods.
“We have already enjoyed these products for years and wanted to continue to offer them to the community,” said Katie Hullman, who also stated future plans for the business. “We hope to expand the menu and offer the community more healthy options, as well as a delivery option.”
The best part of the business for the couple is connecting with other community members and receiving positive feedback for their products.
“We are excited to meet other community members and create positive relationships with other businesses in Hiawatha,” she said.
Since Redhawk Nutrition opened, new customers are eligible for New Customer Coupons which they can use to get $2 off any Mega Drink as well as Loyalty Cards where patrons can buy 10 drinks and receive the 11th one for free.
And what is Hullman’s favorite product at the business?
“Brownie Batter Shake and Bob Marley Tea.”
Redhawk Nutrition is located at 510 Oregon St. in Hiawatha. Business hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. They can be reached at 785-740-0275 or find them on Facebook.
