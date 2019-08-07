With the first day of school less than a week away, Hiawatha teachers are reporting for duty this week.
Among them are nearly a dozen new faces, who reported to the board office on Wednesday for training and a staff photo.
At the Hiawatha Elementary School, Paul Carver has already been in the principal seat — replacing retiring Tom Schmitz — for nearly a month. Other new faces there include 3rd grade teachers Hannah Cole and Jamie Van Peursem, along with 2nd grade teacher Ashlyn Riley.
At Hiawatha Middle School, Terilyn Bufkin is the new 5th grade English/language arts instructor and will also coach middle school volleyball. Danielle Hill will be taking over 5th grade social studies, Diana Brey teaching 6th grade history and Brian Lillie will be the new 8th grade science teacher, replacing Laura Thacker — who moved to the high school to teach chemistry and physics.
Serving as 5-12 vocal music instructor will be Billy Hatfield. Also at the high school, new additions include Sharon Goering as the new family consumer science instructor and Michael Meinert as physical education and assistant high school football coach.
Other staff changes at the high school include Michael Downard as new Special Education instructor, as well as moving into the position of head football coach — replacing Curtis Myers, who left the district.
Other new staff includes Trace Woods as an HMS Title Para and HMS and HHS music department assistant and Alyssa Nigh will also serve both buildings as a library Para. Michelle Witham is a new counselor’s assistant for the high school, while Natalie Hackler will be the school’s new accompanist.
Moving from the classroom to an administrative position at the board office is former 6th grade teacher Jean Brintnall, who will now be the district’s Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Coordinator.
Also at the Elementary, moving from 3rd grade to 2nd will be Sarah Bannister and joining the HES staff will be secretary Tiffany Hasenohr, and para Cassie Smith.
School gets underway with on Thursday, Aug. 15 with 5th and 9th graders reporting on Wednesday, Aug. 14 for orientation.
