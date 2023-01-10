Becky Shamburg sworn in by Commissioner Dave Middendorf as new Mayor of Hiawatha

Becky Shamburg sworn in by Commissioner Dave Middendorf as new Mayor of Hiawatha

 Courtesy of City of Hiawatha

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, with new Hiawatha City Mayor Becky Shamburg taking over at the head of the group and new City Administrator Becky Berger taking her place in the meeting, as well.

The meeting opened with public hearings regarding loans and grants, which were closed prior to moving to the Consent Agenda, which was approved. The Commission would later approve two new resolutions, a contract with Governmental Assistance Services, and a contract for CDBG administrative services to move forward on the items discussed in the public hearings.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.