The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, with new Hiawatha City Mayor Becky Shamburg taking over at the head of the group and new City Administrator Becky Berger taking her place in the meeting, as well.
The meeting opened with public hearings regarding loans and grants, which were closed prior to moving to the Consent Agenda, which was approved. The Commission would later approve two new resolutions, a contract with Governmental Assistance Services, and a contract for CDBG administrative services to move forward on the items discussed in the public hearings.
The meeting was also the final in attendance for Interim City Administrator Larry Paine. The veteran CA said he feels like he accomplished a good deal of what he set out to do at the city, and expressed his excitement and confidence for Berger to take over the position in a full-time capacity. Mayor Shamburg expressed her appreciation for the 10 months Paine has given to the city. Commissioner Brian Shefferd also gave thanks to Paine, and said he is looking forward to working with both the new Administrator and the new Mayor. Commissioner Dave Middendorf also expressed gratitude for the departing Paine, but welcoming Berger at the same time.
The Commissioners set a date for the Special Meeting where candidates will be evaluated for the open City Commission seat which Shamburg vacated on her move to the Mayor’s chair. The group will hear from candidates next Thursday, January 19th at 5:35 p.m.
*The Commission approved Ordinance 2116, appropriating amounts to fund 2023 budgets
*The group tabled conversations on Fire Department by-laws, as well as Aquatic Park and Fisher Center rates.
*The Police Department was approved for requested updates to Administrative job descriptions.
*The Commission heard a request to waive fees for Maple Heights after a boiler room sprinkler froze in December.
*The Brown County Free Fair Association was approved for a pool pass donation to raise funds for the fair.
*Stacy Jasper requested and was approved for three 1-day PTO certificates for the city’s winter party.
*A safety study will be executed at the Oregon and 1st Street intersection hoping to refute KDOT reports that a stoplight is not necessary.
*Mayor Shamburg thanked firefighters Brode Jones and Ryan Shockley for continuing to be among the most responsive responders, showing up to nearly every call and meeting.
