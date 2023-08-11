The mural artists have struck again and this time are focusing on bringing historic facets of local communities to life.

Circling the town square in downtown Hiawatha will give drivers an opportunity to glimpse two new murals -both still in transition. The first was started in recent weeks on the west outside brick wall of the Hiawatha World building, which was built in 1925 on the south side of the downtown square. Initially, a mural of an early 1900s paperboy was found leaning against the corner of the building, with a 1925 etched into the cornerstone. The image was so lifelike, that passersby had to look twice to realize it was a painting.

