The mural artists have struck again and this time are focusing on bringing historic facets of local communities to life.
Circling the town square in downtown Hiawatha will give drivers an opportunity to glimpse two new murals -both still in transition. The first was started in recent weeks on the west outside brick wall of the Hiawatha World building, which was built in 1925 on the south side of the downtown square. Initially, a mural of an early 1900s paperboy was found leaning against the corner of the building, with a 1925 etched into the cornerstone. The image was so lifelike, that passersby had to look twice to realize it was a painting.
That mural was created by Chase Hunter, who works with a group of five artists from the Kansas City area who travel all over the country creating murals. They completed the “Welcome to Hiawatha” mural last fall on the south side of the old bowling alley building — owned by Andy and Wendy Pederson — along with a steam engine and maple leaf collage on the west side of a downtown building owned by Dan Lierz at 9th and Oregon.
Last week, Hunter’s partners Mike Trujillo, Whitney Kerr, David Bonilla and Quinn Vraspier joined him to continue work. They completed another paper boy — this one with a bicycle, looking directly out of the brick. The paperboy has a very old world look about him and is very lifelike. Richard Tesoriero and his wife, Pam, own the building and Richard said they plan to expand with paperboys representing various decades starting from 1920 through the 1970s. In addition, they plan to add a large front page edition to pay homage to John Goldberg and Archies Comics — which was written based on Goldberg’s time working at the Hiawatha Daily World in the 1920s.
“We also plan to add another mural on the east side of the building on the side of Larry’s Barber Shop, showing an old barber shop,” Tesoriero said.
During a recent visit, Hunter had advised the Hiawatha World to keep an eye on the south side of Chapel Oaks, located on the southwest corner of the downtown square. His advice did not disappoint. Within the next day, another timeless historic image began to emerge.
This mural depicts an undertaker, driving a horse-drawn hearse with a casket inside. The image is in shades of black and gray — almost like a charcoal drawing.
Jay Brock at Chapel Oaks said he and his wife, Bev, commissioned the mural to show a part of history in the business that he has devoted decades to.
He said the building, which was built in 1904, once had a stable located between the two garages on the south side. He said they wanted their mural to show what a funeral service would have been like in the late 1800s to early 1900s before electricity and automobiles.
“You’ve heard how people talked about ‘we have 3 days to bury Mom,’” he said. “Well that’s what the typical time frame was.”
He said when a person died, an undertaker usually went to the home where the body was embalmed right there.
“There wasn’t electricity during those times for most people and so they depended upon gravity,” he said.
The undertaker would bring a casket to the house — placed in a horse-drawn hearse such as the one in the mural. Seeing the hearse ambling down the dirt roads would have been a somber scene for the townspeople and a way to know that someone had died. Another way to inform the townspeople of a death would be to hang a flower wreath on the door, which Brock said is how the tradition of flowers became popular with a funeral.
He said the family members would dress the body and lay it on what was called a “cooling board,” filled with ice. He said the family would sit with their loved ones for that first night and into the second day and night. On the third day, the body would be placed in a casket — if it hadn’t already been placed in one — and taken to the cemetery by the horse-drawn hearse and undertaker. The body would be lowered into a grave dug by the men in the family — and likely the family men would shovel dirt to fill the grave. Brock said the women in the family would cook a meal for the entire family to end the three days.
The mural team has also been working in neighboring communities. Tesoriero said he owns the old Robinson Bank and said the artists added a 1920s era mural on the side showing a hand pointing the direction to the Parsons Street Social Club. Tesoriero said he is also having the artists add another mural on the other side of the building that he renovated. The new mural will detail the very first Nail Keg Derby — which is an icon of the community — from the very first year 1938.
Tesoriero said interest in the murals have blossomed into other Robinson area people contacting the artists for additional murals — including at the old Robinson Middle School building and for various private projects.
“I think Chase told me this trip turned into 11 different murals,” he said. “A lot of people have asked me about the murals, however, if it wasn’t for Wendy and Andy Pederson finding these guys for their Hiawatha mural, I wouldn’t have known about them.”
Tesoriero said for him, creating the murals not only memorializes history, but it’s also for the community.
“They give you a sense of community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.