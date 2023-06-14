The South Brown County School Board met seven times over the course of the month of May, ending the month after the resignation of Superintendent Jason Cline, ending the month with the May 31st hiring of Dr. Rebecca Kramer as the district's new superintendent starting July 1st, 2023.
A 28-year educator, Kramer most recently served as the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning at the Seaman Public School District in Topeka. Dr. Kramer, who graduated from Jefferson West High School, received her Bachelor's degree in Education and Masters in Educational Leadership from Washburn University, moving on to earn her Educational Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Kansas.
After a Special Meeting on May 17th to discuss potential candidates, the Board also interviewed Jennifer Gatz at a May 23rd Special Meeting, and Melissa Kennedy on May 24th, before interviewing Kramer on the 25th and voting to hire her on the 31st.
The Board met for their regular monthly meeting on May 8th, accepting resignations from Kindergarten Teacher Mikeala Lehew and District Treasurer Nicki Lobdell. The group heard updates on the upcoming summer school session, as well as strategic planning, and legislative happenings around education in the state. At that meeting, the Board also voted to hire the proposed Everest Middle School and Horton High School supplementals.
A Special Meeting was held on May 12th, as well, where the district leaders voted to hire Ashley Doramus as a Kindergarten Teacher and Erin Taff as the District Treasurer.
