Dr Rebecca Kramer

Dr. Rebecca Kramer has been hired as the new Superintendent of USD 430

 Courtesy of USD 430 website

The South Brown County School Board met seven times over the course of the month of May, ending the month after the resignation of Superintendent Jason Cline, ending the month with the May 31st hiring of Dr. Rebecca Kramer as the district's new superintendent starting July 1st, 2023.

A 28-year educator, Kramer most recently served as the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning at the Seaman Public School District in Topeka. Dr. Kramer, who graduated from Jefferson West High School, received her Bachelor's degree in Education and Masters in Educational Leadership from Washburn University, moving on to earn her Educational Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Kansas.

