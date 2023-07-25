KBI

TOPEKA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced a new collaborative initiative to combat fentanyl in Kansas called the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team (JFIT).

The objective of JFIT is to identify and disrupt fentanyl trafficking and distribution networks, and remove this deadly drug from Kansas streets. The team is comprised of KBI special agents, KHP troopers, and HSI agents experienced in complex narcotics investigations. Team members are embedded alongside federal, state and local law enforcement officers operating all across Kansas. This task force will allow for increased coordination of intelligence, personnel, and resources.

