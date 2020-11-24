A few weeks ago, the Hiawatha City Commission approved the purchase of a fire truck, and that truck was delivered to the Hiawatha Fire Department this week.
The new truck features a longer boom than what the department previously had, as well as other improvements that will let the department tackle fires in new ways.
The new truck, a 1998 Pierce Ladder Truck with a 75 foot boom was purchased for $80,000 and a trade-in of the fire department’s 1973 Pierce Ford 8000 from Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus.
Volunteer firefighter and Assistant Fire Chief Paul Shaefer said there are quite a few features that make the new truck an asset.
“We’ll be able to run structure fires with it, as well as assist surrounding departments with the ladder.” Shaefer added, “The new truck has a 10 foot advantage [over the 65 foot boom of the old truck], and we also have the availability to run multiple attack lines of fthe new truck, as well as the nozzle on the end of the boom.”
Shaefer described the truck as “farm more adaptable and versatile.”
