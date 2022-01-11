The first baby of 2022 has been born at Amberwell Hiawatha.
Chelsea James, maternal care director at Amberwell, announced the New Year Baby was a girl, born Monday, Jan. 10.
Baby Rebekah weighed 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces. Parents are Jimmy and Rachael and Baby Rebekah is being welcomed by her two big brothers Jonah, age 6 and Jeremiah, age 3.
James said the family has been provided a gift basket filled with many baby items and gift certificates that were generously donated by community businesses and the staff of the Maternal Care team Amberwell Hiawatha wants to sincerely thank the following businesses that donated: Kex RX, Just For You Gifts, Amberwell Hiawatha Gift shop, Dollar General, JJ’s Salon, I Do Hair, Hiawatha Nutrition, and Mainstreet Flower Shoppe. "Thank you so much for your donations," she said. "Amberwell Hiawatha Maternal Care is proud to serve this community and all surrounding communities for their labor and delivery needs. We want to wish Baby Rebekah’s family all the best!"
