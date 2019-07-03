Horse killed, two people injured in accident
A horse was killed and two people injured in a collision that involved two vehicles and the animal on June 15.
The accident occurred at 12:30 a.m.on Saturday, June 15 on Highway 36, near the junction of Randolph Road, according to a report in the Kansas Chief.
According to the accident report, Jeanette Flory, 46, of Troy was eastbound on the highway when her 1994 Jeep Wrangler hit the horse on the highway. The impact caused the horse to flip over the top of the Jeep and land in the roadway, where it was struck by an eastbound 2016 Mack semi, driven by Joseph Busch, 36, of Neola, Iowa. This caused the horse to be pinned under the semi.
Flory and passenger Jack Artman Jr. were transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Mo., with unknown injuries.
New magistrate judge to be sworn in
Laura Johnson-McNish will be sworn in as the new Magistrate Judge for the 22nd Judicial District at 8 a.m. Monday. This is according the Kansas Chief, which reported the ceremony will be public and in the large courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse at Troy.
The district includes both Doniphan and Brown counties, as well as Nemaha and Marshall counties. Prior to this appointment by Gov. Laura Kelly, Johnson-McNish served as the Marshall County Attorney for more than 8 years. She is filling the vacancy created with the retirement of veteran Magistrate Roy Roper.
High water releases to continue
The amount of water flowing into the lower Missouri River will remain high throughout the summer and fall, causing more flooding downstream.
This is according to an Associated Press report earlier this week. They reported the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it plans to keep releases from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border near current levels - which are more than double the average amount.
The high releases will likely continue worsening flooding downstream in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas - where much damage has already been seen from flooding earlier in the spring.
Army Corps of Engineers officials say the releases of 70,000 cubit feet per second of water are needed becaue the upstream reservoirs remain quite full. The amount of water entering the dams in in June was 159 percent of normal and it has been wet all year.
