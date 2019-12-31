Lawsuits settled against former Horton PA in veteran sexual assault cases
The Brown & Curry LLC law firm in Kansas City, Mo., announced that the United States has agreed to a $6.97 million settlement in a case involving a former physician's assistant from Horton who was found guilty of sexually abusing patients at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center at Leavenworth.
The Horton Headlights reports that the settlement was announced Dec. 10 and information in the settlement indicates the amount was shared between 82 victims. Lawyers with the firm told the Horton Headlight there are more lawsuits pending.
The law firm's announcement stated "the case stemmed from one of the most prolific offenders of sexual abuse in history."
Wisner, 68, was arrested Feb. 15, 2015 and was convicted in 2017 of sexually abusing patients from 2012 and 2014 and sentenced to 15 years and 7 months in prison.
Former Doniphan County Sheriff, Elwood police chief dies
Larry Hunsaker, former Doniphan County Sheriff and current Elwood Police Chief, died unexpectedly last week while visiting relatives in San Diego, Calif.
The Kansas Chief reportsed the death of Hunsaker, whose career started in 1977, when he began serving as a reserve police officer at his hometown of Eudora. From there he went to Leavenworth as an EMS employee and then to Tonganoxie as a police officer. He also served as a member of the Leavenworth Police Department. When he came to Doniphan County, Hunsaker was a police officer in Elwood from 1999 to 2001, then served as sheriff until 2004 when he took over as Chief of Police.
On Aug. 23, Hunsaker stepped away from the police chief position of Elwood.
Falls City home destroyed by fire
The home of Michelle Bice at 1108 Lane St., Falls City, was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
According to a report in the Falls City Journal, the fire was ruled to be due to a clothes dryer in the home. Two people in the home were able to escape without injuries, but three of the six dogs living at the residence died in the fire.
