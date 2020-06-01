No Hunger Summer kicks off in Hiawatha this week at the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office has partnered with the Hiawatha ACES, along with Second Harvest, the past few years to bring the free weekday lunch program to our community and now is the time when more help is needed than ever before.
"Many people in our communities have pulled together to take care of one another during the past months," said Sheriff John Merchant. "It shows just how wonderful it is to be part of a close knit rural county."
Sheriff Merchant said he has been made aware of several summer lunch programs offered at different locations throughout the county.
"I want to thank everyone for making sure kids do not go hungry this summer, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic we have been experiencing," he said. "Sometimes the simplest details get forgotten and I am glad so many people are showing an interest on behalf of our county children."
The No Hunger Summer program kicked off this week on Tuesday, June 2 at the Brown County Sheriff's Office through July 31. Serving time is 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. This summer will be a "grab and go" program that will be located in the alley behind the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Merchant said they asking vehicles to enter the alley on 8th Street (between Kickapoo and Utah), drive east up the alley to the location of the program site. To exit, continue up the alley to 7th Street.
Children walking or riding bikes, please use the same location to receive your meal(s).
If you have any questions message the The Hiawatha ACES on their FACEBOOK page or contact 785-741-5141.
