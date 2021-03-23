Norma Wintz’s great-granddaughters looked into her eyes—eyes that had always beamed with light, joy, and love. But that day, the light and joy were barely flickering. Both had been dimmed by old age, and the disease of Alzheimer’s.
“I know you,” Norma said to the girls. “I can’t remember your names, but I know I love you.”
The girls’ hearts ached with pain and happiness at the same time. They hurt because Grandma Norma didn’t recognize them, but felt good that she could still feel the love.
The year was 2017, and Norma was in her late 80s at the time. She was a resident at the Falls City Care Center in Falls City, Neb., and had been since 2014, when she needed a place to recover after a fall at her home.
“We had hoped it would just be for a short time,” daughter Linda Frederick of Falls City said, during a recent interview. “But she was never able to go back home.”
As it turned out, that was the best thing for her. Her memory was gradually deteriorating, so she was where she needed to be, and her three kids hadn’t had to make the decision. But still, they worried about their mom. Her memory turned off and on like a faucet. There were moments when she didn’t know who they were, yet, minutes later, knew everything about them.
“Mom was sad when she couldn’t remember,” Linda said. “So we joined her world instead of trying to pull her back to ours. If she thought the year was 1982, then we acted like it was 1982. We never argued with her. We just rolled with whatever she came up with.”
The only things they cared about were her comfort and happiness, so they were overjoyed one day when two Care Center employees handed their mom a doll. The “baby boy” brought light back to Norma’s eyes.
“Mom grabbed onto that doll like he was her child,” Linda said. “She was convinced he was real, and she loved him as much as she loved me and my siblings.”
Norma’s name for the baby changed daily. Sometimes he was even a girl. Linda and her brothers didn’t care. If Norma called him Bruce, then his name for the day—or even for the moment—was Bruce.
One day, though, Norma came up with a name that left her family in stitches.
“She called him ‘Road lettuce,’” Linda said. “When I told the Care Center staff, we laughed until our faces hurt.”
The doll brought so much joy to Norma’s days that the Care Center employees got involved. They brought newborn clothes and baby supplies.
“Everyone played along,” Linda said. “The baby became part of everyday life. We talked about him like he was real. Mom carried him everywhere. He gave her so much comfort and purpose. She had someone who needed her but didn’t make demands. The doll was a blessing.”
When Norma passed away in 2018, Linda decided to honor her mom by forming an organization that would provide dolls to people with dementia, anywhere in the world.
“Norma’s Kidz” was born.
“For thirty-five dollars, a person or organization can sponsor a doll, outfit, blanket, and the rest of the items that have been donated by our generous partners,” Linda said. “Postage is paid by the person who requested the doll, but everything else is free.”
Norma’s Kidz has distributed dolls from Falls City to Minnesota and Texas. Sponsored dolls are currently available for women or men. The giver can send the doll anywhere in the world.
Anyone who would like to sponsor a doll or donate to Norma’s Kidz is encouraged to call Linda at (402) 245-3227 or send an email to lsfred@sentco.net. Sponsors will be notified after the dolls have been delivered.
Linda and her family are proud that Grandma Norma will live on through the dolls that Norma’s Kidz will provide.
And now, when they think about Norma—their mom, grandma, and great-grandma, they will remember the light in her eyes. In her last days, the light twinkled because of her “baby,” the doll that became the brainchild for Norma’s Kidz. But her family knows that the light that shone throughout her life was because of the love she felt every day.
The love that came from Norma’s kids.
