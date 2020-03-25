The North Brown County Food Pantry in Hiawatha is still open with regular hours.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 6-7:30 Thursday evenings at First Baptist Church, 210 Lodge Rd.
Please enter at the south doors and bring an ID. Households from northern Brown County may visit the Pantry once per month when in emergency need of food.
