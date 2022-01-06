A special presentation by a notable author on the historic Kansas City Monarchs baseball team and how they revolutionized baseball as charter members of the Negro National League will be an event to highlight Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Hiawatha.
Noted author and historian Phil S. Dixon will speak on the Kansas City Monarchs at a special presentation at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha. He will highlight great players such as Wilbur “Bullet” Rogan, Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson – connecting the spirit of the Monarchs to the many Kansas communities in which they played.
The event is co-sponsored by the Morrill Public Library, Brown County United and McPeak Optometry. Masks will be required at this event, which will also be livestreamed.
Dixon has interviewed more than 500 players, wives and their offspring for a unique perspective of the American and Negro League baseball experience. He is the recipient of an SABR MacMillan Award (Society of American Baseball Researchers) for his excellence in historical research and is best known for his 7 non-fiction books which includes “The Negro Baseball Leagues A Photographs History, 1867-1955,” a Casey Award winner as the best baseball book of the year in 1992.
According to the Major League Baseball site’s archives, the Kansas City Monarchs were one of the Negro Leagues’ most famous and successful clubs, taking home an unsurpassed 10 league pennants, in addition to multiple flags in both the Negro National and Negro American Leagues.
The Kansas City Monarchs, formed by white businessman JL Wilkinson in 1920 from his All Nations barnstorming team, suffered just one losing season during their entire association with the Negro Leagues. The Monarchs were the Negro Leagues’ first “World Champions” after defeating Hillday in the organization’s inaugural World Series in 1924 and won their second world championship with a victory over the Homestead Grays in the first edition of the reinstated World Series in 1942.
With the folding of the original Negro National League at the end of the 1920s, the Kansas City Monarchs struggled to survive. Wilkinson mortgaged everything he owned to purchase a portable lighting system that introduced night games to professional baseball for the first time. These night games helped the Monarchs continue to operate through the years of the Great Depression. Wilkinson also loaned the lighting system out to other rival clubs, also struggling to survive.
The KC Monarchs toured the Midwest, West and even parts of Canada. The Monarchs were a charter member of the newly formed Negro-American League in 1937 and it was after this that the team signed superstar pitcher Satchel Paige. He was recovering from an arm injury that nearly ended his career and went on to become the Monarchs’ top player in the early 1940s.a career-ending arm injury to become the Monarchs’ top drawing card in the early 1940s.
According to the MLB site, notable alumni in addition to Satchel Paige included James “Cool Papa” Bell, Turkey Stearnes, , Newt Allen, Jesse Williams, Bonnie Serrell, Wilber Rogan and Buck O’Neil – all names that baseball fans will remember fondly. O’Neil became the first Black coach in the big leagues. Kansas City also produced more future Major League stars including Jackie Robinson and Ernie Banks.
This is a free event, thanks to the sponsors, and will also be livestreamed on Facebook at Facebook.com/groups/BrownCountyUnited. Masks are required.
The Major League Baseball archives on the Negro Leagues contributed to this article.
