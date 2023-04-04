Ribbon cutting

Oak and Willow clothing store opened in March in downtown Hiawatha. Pictured, owners Josh and Malia Hinkle celebrate a Chamber ribbon cutting with their friends and family on March 25. From left, Malia's grandmother Diane Hawk, Chamber board member Ashley Olson with Josh and Malia's son Graham, niece Anna Erdley, Josh and Malia Hinkle with son Hayden, Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer, Malia's grandfather Chuck Hawk and Hiawatha City Commissioner David Middendorf.

 By Joey May

A new clothing store opened in March in downtown Hiawatha.

Owned by Josh and Malia Hinkle of Hiawatha, Oak and Willow opened at 717 Oregon St., on March 18 and offers a variety of women's clothing, along with some specialty items from local vendors. Oak and Willow celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Saturday, March 25.

