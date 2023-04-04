Oak and Willow clothing store opened in March in downtown Hiawatha. Pictured, owners Josh and Malia Hinkle celebrate a Chamber ribbon cutting with their friends and family on March 25. From left, Malia's grandmother Diane Hawk, Chamber board member Ashley Olson with Josh and Malia's son Graham, niece Anna Erdley, Josh and Malia Hinkle with son Hayden, Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer, Malia's grandfather Chuck Hawk and Hiawatha City Commissioner David Middendorf.
A new clothing store opened in March in downtown Hiawatha.
Owned by Josh and Malia Hinkle of Hiawatha, Oak and Willow opened at 717 Oregon St., on March 18 and offers a variety of women's clothing, along with some specialty items from local vendors. Oak and Willow celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Saturday, March 25.
Malia Hinkle said she grew up watching her mother and grandmother run their own crafting business and always dreamed of starting a business of her own.
After giving birth to her second son, she said she struggled to find clothing that was comfortable and also gave her confidence.
"Following fast fashion trends always left me feeling defeated," she said. "By opening my own clothing store I hope to help every woman find a piece (or more) of clothing that they can wear with confidence. Let me help you build a wardrobe you are excited to wear!"
Hinkle said they offer a offer a variety of clothing styles with size ranges from small to 3X sizes, along with jewelry and other accessories. Oak and Willow also features vendor items from local makers such as Owl Creek Farms candles and wax melts, A Little Bit Holistic's nourishing and healthy body products and Prairie Livin's essential oil products.She said they also feature tumblers made by Lyndsey's Cups and Such as well as home decor made by Craftastic Creations.
"We have truly enjoyed creating a space of positivity and joy for anyone to come and shop in!"
Find Oak and Willow on Facebook or visit www.oakwillowco.myshopify.com. The hours at the downtown store are 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
