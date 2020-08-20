This evening, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, shortly before 4 p.m., KHP troopers were called to assist the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with locating 2 subjects that fled from a vehicle in the area of 158th Road and T Road following a pursuit. Shortly after 5 p.m., Law Enforcement Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol were able to locate both a male and female suspect. During the stand-off, a KHP trooper shot the male suspect.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital.
It is standard practice, and in accordance with Kansas Highway Patrol policy, the trooper involved will be placed on administrative leave while this case is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Please route all future questions in reference to this incident through Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785)296-8283.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1 (800) KS-CRIME.
(0) comments
