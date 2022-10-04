Corn picking

The annual Corn-Picking Day is set for Oct. 15.

The fourth annual Corn Picking Days - co-sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society and the Antique Tractor Club - is set for Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. at the Historical Society's Ag Museum, located at 301 E. Iowa, on seven acres of corn that is planted to the south of all of the buildings special for the event. There will be a chili luncheon provided at the Carwell Building, but Director/Curator Lynn Allen said to come early as the chili will go fast.

