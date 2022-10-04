The fourth annual Corn Picking Days - co-sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society and the Antique Tractor Club - is set for Saturday, Oct. 15.
The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. at the Historical Society's Ag Museum, located at 301 E. Iowa, on seven acres of corn that is planted to the south of all of the buildings special for the event. There will be a chili luncheon provided at the Carwell Building, but Director/Curator Lynn Allen said to come early as the chili will go fast.
The goal of the day is to provide visitors and participants alike with a view into agricultural history. The equipment that will be used will remind those visiting the Ag Museum that day about simpler times, as well as the struggles of farming days long past.
Corn Picking Day was started as an FFA project of Hiawatha High School senior Nathan Wright three years ago. It was held at the Ag Museum the first year and the second year the event was hosted by the Wrights on family farm land west of town.
Last year, the event returned back to the Historical Society. Board member Larry Day said they decided to partner with the Antique Tractor Club to keep the event running with the goal of educating and also providing local agricultural history connoisseurs an opportunity to shine.
Alan Torkelson played a major part in last year's event - clearing the majority of the field adjacent to the museum with his antique Oliver combine. On that Saturday, there were plans for four single- or two-row pickers to tackle the lower field during the day.
Last year, participants came from as far as Scott City, working with the aging equipment to get the field harvested slowly but surely - despite the frailty of the equipment and occasional breakdowns.
Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to come for the day or to contact Larry Day with the Historical Society for more information.
