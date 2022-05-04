Dr. Molly is on the road with her mobile veterinary clinic.
After working for NEK Veterinary Services of Hiawatha for the past 3 1/2 years, Dr. Molly Spire, DVM, recently announced her plans to go out on her own to provide mobile services within a 100 mile radius of her rural Hiawatha home.
She and her husband, Cody Spire, flew to Michigan earlier this year to purchase the mobile clinic from a veterinarian. The mobile clinic is equipped just about everything she needs to provide service for most small animal needs.
Dr. Molly, who was Molly Brobst as a 2010 Hiawatha graduate, attended and graduated from veterinary school at Kansas State University in 2017. After working in Wichita a year and then for the NEK Veterinary Services family for the past few years Dr. Molly said life changes led her to take the plunge and go out on her own.
"So much has changed in the past few years - I got married, I have an 8-month-old baby and a 6-year-old stepdaughter," she said. "Covid happened during that time too."
It was the addition of her family that led to a desire to change hours and be more available to her kids. Her husband is Assistant Police Chief at Horton and works mostly daytime hours, so the mobile veterinary clinic allows her the flexibility she needs to be with her family.
Dr. Molly also said she had noticed that our world is one of convenience and a remote mobile service for veterinary care was something she felt people would want. She also noted that some pet owners had a hard time getting to a clinic with a pet - such as if they are elderly or the animal difficult to transport - or meeting daytime hours at regular veterinary clinic offices is also difficult.
Dr. Molly is able to provide full medical care for pets and other smaller animals - her mobile clinic isn't adaptive to larger livestock. The mobile clinic offers a surgical area, along with services such as sonograms and more. She can also provide medicines and routine services for pets such as shots and flea and tick medicines. She said she can intubate, provide oxygen, IV fluids and much more. She also has other critical care equipment and uses Cloud-based software on her phone or tablet to run blood tests.
Her mobile clinic operates on a generator, making it perfect for on-the-road veterinary care. It is also equipped with an area where she can hospitalize a patient.
"I had a case a couple weeks ago that was actually one of my most interesting cases ever," she said. "I treated a dog with a gunshot wound to the face. We had to do surgery and the dog is doing great!"
Looking at the future, Dr. Molly said her next priority is are Xray and dental machines.
Due to a non-compete agreement with her former employer, Dr. Molly is only providing services outside of Brown County - unless there is an emergency situation where NEK Veterinary Services is not available - until April of 2024. She has been seeing a lot of patients in neighboring counties, however, and also provides relief veterinary care at the Humane Shelter in Lawrence a couple times a week.
Dr. Molly said she has already been busy in the area and has also partnered with two veterinarians with Apogee Animal Health Inc., who run a large-animal mobile veterinary clinic in Nemaha County.
Dr. Molly's Mobile Veterinary Clinic is on call daily and has no set hours, however she will make posts on her Facebook page when she is in a certain area and that helps people know they can schedule with her. Contact Dr. Molly Spire, DVM, at 785-741-3104, or by email at docmollysmobilevet@gmail.com or find her on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.