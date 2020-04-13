Morrill Public Library is raising funds through a Library Giving Day campaign. This one-day online fundraising event will occur on Thursday, April 23, 2020 and will encourage patrons and library lovers to make a gift to their local library.
This campaign reminds us that libraries, small and large, serve as a cornerstone for our communities. In addition to well-loved books, many libraries offer innovative programs that promote lifelong learning, connect patrons to technology, and advance knowledge.
When we at Morrill Public Library were first preparing for this year's campaign, we couldn't have known just how important this special day of giving would be for our library this year. In these unprecedented times, Morrill Public Library is a constant. And that's thanks to the caring support of generous patrons in our community.
We've recently adapted to respond to our patrons' desire to continue to enrich their minds and nurture their curiosity. We've helped those staying at home navigate the digital library landscape and provided valuable distance learning resources to people of all ages in our community.
On Library Giving Day, we can all come together as champions of our local libraries. Thank you for helping us stay strong. We’re so grateful for your support.
To learn more about Library Giving Day and how you can give online, please visit hiawathalibrary.org/library-giving-day-2020.
