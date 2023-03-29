top story Organizational meeting set for 2023 Farmers Market Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Mar 29, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photoThe Hiawatha Farmers Market will kick off its 10th season on Thursday, June 2. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An organizational meeting for the 2023 Hiawatha Farmers Market on Thursday, April 20.The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Brown County Extension office, 601 Oregon St., for all new and returning vendors.The market has been Thursday evenings at it's location at 199 E. Iowa (near the skate park.)Matthew Young, Brown County Extension Agent is the new market director. Contact Matt Young at mayoung@ksu.edu with questions. More from this section BMI Impacts Long-Term Outcomes of Partial Knee Replacement Jimin 'didn't have any ambition' to join BTS Comparative Effectiveness of Meds for Acute Low Back Pain Unclear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Lady Red Hawks split season opener with Rock Creek Miller, Chargers show well at State powerlifting Friends of Hospice Volunteers Hawks drop opener against Marysville Library Giving Day set for April 4 Fairview man pleads no contest to 'Jessica's Laws' child sex charges Hawks start track season at Holton Becker earns All-State honors for Chargers Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool Board discusses fuel issues, hires new staffPreliminary rescheduled for Jeremy StoverSpring break trip takes HHS students to Houston Space Center MuseumSilent Killer in Topeka. Heart Disease. Doctors ExplainCity addresses potential traffic signal solutionsBrown County SheriffLarson, James J. 1926-2023National Vietnam War Veterans Day to be recognized locally'Not out of the woods yet': Lea Michele shares update on sick sonSilent Killer in Wichita. Heart Disease. Doctors Explain Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
