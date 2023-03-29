Hiawatha Farmers Market

Submitted photo

The Hiawatha Farmers Market will kick off its 10th season on Thursday, June 2.

 Submitted

An organizational meeting for the 2023 Hiawatha Farmers Market on Thursday, April 20.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Brown County Extension office, 601 Oregon St., for all new and returning vendors.

