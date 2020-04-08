As more and more events continue to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Director is throwing some fun out-of-the-box activities out there for residents to take part in.
HP&R Director Stacy Jasper said the current emergency and cancellation of all recreational events is something that is challenging for her after a decade or more of planning activities for communities - here in Hiawatha and at her previous position for the City of Colby.
She had already launched into her plans for summer recreation - teeball, aquatic park, employment applications for concession and pool workers - along with already being knee-deep in hiring a new grounds staff member and getting underway with plans to ready the softball and baseball fields for spring school athletic events.
Then it hit the fan, so-to-speak. The COVID-19 pandemic wasn't just a concern for people in China and Italy. The coronavirus had hit the United States and was hitting hard. Suddenly, March Madness was gone, colleges and public schools were closing and the nation was in a state of emergency.
The City of Hiawatha joined other municipalities in immediately implementing COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines - closing the Fisher Center and City Hall to the public. This also included cancelling any and all recreation activities planned for the spring.
"This really was nothing I had ever dealt with in all my years in recreation and I admit it was challenging to try and come up with ideas for the community to do and stay in line with social distancing guidelines," Jasper said.
According to the Center for Disease Control, people are encouraged to practice "social distancing" by staying 6 feet away from other people when engaging in an activity. On top of that, the governor issued a "stay at home" order for Kansans to adhere to - advising to not leave the house unless it was for an essential need.
Among the governor's list of essential needs was outdoor exercise - but participants still needed to adhere to social distancing guidelines. In addition, gyms are closed, city parks are closed - so what is there to do?
Take it to the driveway - or the living room - or the kitchen!
Those are just a few of the places that Jasper has included in her many "stay-at-home" challenges for the HP&R public in Hiawatha.
Jasper said she has participated in some online Zoom meetings with other parks and rec directors across the state and over a couple hours the directors brainstormed about ways to keep their public active and engaged during the "stay at home" order - which for now remains in effect until April 19.
So right now, Jasper has 13 challenges on her HP&R Facebook page - including HP&R Homework, which offers a daily activity. Among the other activities are pet tricks, chalk art, a driveway trick shot (such as a crazy basketball shot - one person rode a horse up to make a basket), bit-moji fun, a driveway workout and her latest - peepthis and eggstravaganza, which focuses some fun crafties with the favorite marshmallow peeps and decorated eggs just in time for Easter.
"I am not encouraging people to go out and do these things with friends - but do them with your siblings and family members at home," she said.
The HP&R community has embraced these many challenges and by submitting a video and tagging the HP&R hash tag, the videos and photos are now on social media for the community's enjoyment.
The HP&R Homework advises a special activity each day of the week: Super Sunday, Make it Monday, Take a Trip Tuesday, Watch It Wednesday, think It Thursday, Foodie Friday and Selfless Saturday.
Jasper said creating these activities really has stretched her creativity and "out-of-the-box" thinking in trying to keep the community active and entertained - focused on more positive activities - rather than the doom and gloom of thinking of a global pandemic.
"I really feel as essential as I ever have, as I want to provide a positive approach to this. It's been so much fun to see what people come up with," she said. "I also feel it's really important at a time like this. There is so much uncertainty, and so many emotions people are feeling. I am trying to help take away the fear and anxiety by creating fun activities."
Jasper's goal is to continue offering activities weekly, by hitting on fitness, sports, education, family and art. She said these are also events that she can continue in the future, when the COVID-19 pandemic is over and people are back to ordinary activities, but are also looking for something extra fun to do.
In the meantime, her staff has been keeping very busy with a Fisher Center kitchen remodel that they initially tried to bid out, but at the time contractors were too busy to take on the task within the time frame the city had hoped. But once the "stay at home" orders went into place, and Jasper and her staff found a little extra time on their hands, they have been knee-deep in kitchen remodeling themselves.
Are they still preparing for summer activities? Yes and no, she said.
Some things are obviously on hold. Jasper said she stopped taking teeball applications, because doesn't want to be in a position to have to make a lot of refunds if it doesn't happen. She had accepted applications for summer work, but had to cancel interviews twice. She plans to possibly set up Facetime or Zoom interviews, but doesn't have a timeline yet.
She said there is no magic date as to when they will know whether summer recreation will be happening. She said her staff is doing some preparations, but some things are on hold.
"There is just so much unknown right now," she said.
The current "stay at home" order lasts until April 19, but even if that is lifted there could be other guidelines that stay in place - such as social distancing. It's hard to play on a baseball or softball team, or hang out at the pool, and keep that social distance in place.
"We are on the tip of saving summer or canceling summer - that's a big weight on our shoulders," she said, noting that she doesn't know when final decisions will be made. "But, of course, those decisions will be made for us, based on what the state decides."
Jasper said it typically takes about a month and a half to prepare for summer rec activities and once the restrictions lift she and her staff may have to do it within a week or two, but she will do what she have to! She is hopeful that, at the very least, there will be only a late start to activities or a shortened season.
Keep your eye on the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Facebook page to keep track of all of the fun events she has going on and for upcoming information about summer recreation.
