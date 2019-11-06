Mark your calendars for a fall Pancake Breakfast on the first Saturday of pheasant and quail season.
Proceeds raised will go to the Hiawatha Elementary School for projects and programs for students in need, including Backpack Buddies.
The Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by a group called Hiawatha Mission of Giving, is set to start at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the First Baptist Church, 210 Lodge Rd., and continue until 10:30 a.m.
Pancakes, sausage and a beverage will be served for a freewill offering.
Hiawatha Mission of Giving is a non-profit group organized by Ryan Meininger of Hiawatha. The group will be working with Hiawatha Elementary School Principal Paul Carver to help fund next year’s Backpack Buddies. This program provides qualified students with a backpack of food for each weekend.
Other school programs that need help funding are the milk and lunch programs. Did you know that it only takes $8 to purchase a monthly milk card for a student? Help is always needed to subsidize lunch accounts for some students in need. While there are free and reduced programs, there is still a need for some students who don’t quite qualify. Financial donations for those accounts can be made directly at the school or the board office.
In addition, Meininger’s group is partnering with the fourth grade students to build and help stock a Resource Center, to be located in the foyer or right outside of the school. Principal Carver’s vision for this center is to be open 24/7 and offer a book exchange as well as personal hygiene products for families.
Anyone wanting to assist with any of these projects can contact Meininger at his State Farm office, downtown Hiawatha at 742-7116 or contact the board office or any of the schools.
