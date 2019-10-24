Mark your calendars for a fall Pancake Breakfast on the first Saturday of pheasant and quail season.
The Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by a group called Hiawatha Mission of Giving, is set to start at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the First Baptist Church, 210 Lodge Rd., and continue until 10:30 a.m.
Pancakes, sausage and a beverage will be served for a freewill offering.
Funds raised will go to the Hiawatha Elementary School for projects and programs for students in need, including Backpack Buddies.
